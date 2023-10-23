Home

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Congress Eyes On Retaining Bharatpur-Sonhat Seat For Second Consecutive Term

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: For this year's elections, Congress has fielded Gulab Kamro and Renuka Singh will contest for BJP from Bharatpur-Sonhat Seat.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Bharatpur-Sonhat is one of the important constituencies among the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. It serves as a Vidhan Sabha constituency within the Koriya (ST) Lok Sabha constituency. Typically characterised as a rural constituency, this Assembly seat is located in the North region of the Koria district. Recently, the Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Chhattisgarh assembly election, scheduling the state’s polls in two phases: the first on November 7th and the second on November 17th, with vote counting set for December 3 this year.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

It’s worth noting that the current government in the state is led by the Congress party, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the helm. The party secured a majority of 68 seats out of the 90-member assembly in the 2018 Legislative Assembly Elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Candidates

For this year assembly elections, Congress has fielded Gulab Kamro and Renuka Singh will contest for BJP from this seat.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Previous Election Result

In the 2018 Bharatpur-Sonhat election, Gulab Kamro of the Congress emerged victorious, securing the seat with a lead of 16,533 votes over Champadevi Pawle of the BJP. Champadevi Pawle garnered more than 35,199 votes, while Gulab Kamro of the Congress secured over 51,732 votes, with a voting percentage of 39 percent.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Voters Breakup

The total electorate for the Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency includes 158,649 eligible voters, out of which 79,214 are male voters and 79,431 are female voters, as reported by the Election Commission in 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Date Of Notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Last Date Of Nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase) Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase) Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase) Voting Date: November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase)

November 7th, 2023 (First Phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second Phase) Result Date: December 3rd, 2023

December 3rd, 2023 Last Date For Filing Nomination: October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

