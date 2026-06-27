Is X 'toxic'? Elon Musk's former colleague makes shocking claim; SpaceX CEO responds, says...

New Delhi: Andrej Karpathy, once known to be one of the close aides of Elon Musk, has described X as ‘toxic.’It is important to note that Karpathy served as the Director of AI and Autopilot Vision at Tesla. In his statement, Karpathy said that he has been using X for many years, but it had never been as toxic or as Reddit-like as it is now. He made the remark in response to a debate that erupted on X following one of his posts.
Karpathy joined AI company Anthropic earlier this year. Praising Anthropic’s new Claude tag workflow feature on social media platform X, he said that the new system would completely transform the way humans and AI interact and work together. However, many users on X misunderstood his statement, which led to a heated debate on the platform.
Karpathy, in his post, said that Claude Tag is not just another chatbot feature or a Slack bot. Instead, he described it as a new way of working with AI. According to him, the AI assistant is integrated with tools, memory, computer systems, and entire workflows in such a seamless manner that it does not feel like you are chatting with a robot.
Rather, it feels as though you are collaborating with a real teammate as part of your team. Soon after his post, a debate broke out on X over his remarks.
Musk replied to Karpathy’s post by saying, “We need a complete overhaul of the algorithm.” While Musk did not elaborate on the specific changes he plans to make to X’s system, his response reflected a long-held belief that improving the quality of conversations on the platform requires improving its underlying computer systems — namely, its algorithms.