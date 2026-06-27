Is X ‘toxic’? Elon Musk’s former colleague makes shocking claim; SpaceX CEO responds, says…

Karpathy, in his post, said that Claude Tag is not just another chatbot feature or a Slack bot. Instead, he described it as a new way of working with AI.

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Elon Musk

New Delhi: Andrej Karpathy, once known to be one of the close aides of Elon Musk, has described X as ‘toxic.’It is important to note that Karpathy served as the Director of AI and Autopilot Vision at Tesla. In his statement, Karpathy said that he has been using X for many years, but it had never been as toxic or as Reddit-like as it is now. He made the remark in response to a debate that erupted on X following one of his posts.

Karpathy joined AI company Anthropic earlier this year. Praising Anthropic’s new Claude tag workflow feature on social media platform X, he said that the new system would completely transform the way humans and AI interact and work together. However, many users on X misunderstood his statement, which led to a heated debate on the platform.

Debate erupts over the post

Karpathy, in his post, said that Claude Tag is not just another chatbot feature or a Slack bot. Instead, he described it as a new way of working with AI. According to him, the AI assistant is integrated with tools, memory, computer systems, and entire workflows in such a seamless manner that it does not feel like you are chatting with a robot.

Rather, it feels as though you are collaborating with a real teammate as part of your team. Soon after his post, a debate broke out on X over his remarks.

Here are some of the key details:

Karpathy said that many people reacted without reading his full explanation.

He argued that several users on the timeline did not read beyond the headline and drew conclusions and comparisons that were completely inaccurate.

Karpathy wrote that Claude Tag should not be viewed as some crude Slack bot.

The discussion on X shifted toward a broader debate about how AI interacts with humans today and what the current state of that relationship looks like.

Karpathy in another post said that he had been on X for nearly two decades and could say with confidence that the platform had never been this toxic or Reddit-like before.

He believes that the social media system — particularly its algorithms — actively promotes such behavior, and that users gradually adapt to and mirror it over time.

According to him, this is one of the reasons why he has been using the platform less frequently and posting less often.

His post clearly suggested that he believes X has now become toxic, unlike what it used to be earlier.

Elon Musk responds

Musk replied to Karpathy’s post by saying, “We need a complete overhaul of the algorithm.” While Musk did not elaborate on the specific changes he plans to make to X’s system, his response reflected a long-held belief that improving the quality of conversations on the platform requires improving its underlying computer systems — namely, its algorithms.