Elvish Yadav Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine With Friend Days After The Snake-Venom Controversy – See Viral Pics

Elvish Yadav was spotted at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. This was the first time he made a public appearance after the snake-venom controversy.

Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner who was previously entangled in a snake venom case was recently spotted at Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. The popular social media influencer visited the temple accompanied by his close friend and casting director Raghav Sharma. For the unversed, Sidharth a.k.a Elvish Yadav in November made the headlines on social media for his alleged involvement with the supply of venomous snakes at a rave party. However, the popular social media star denied any involvement.

Elvish Yadav at Vaishno Devi Temple:

The viral post shows Elvish posing for the photos from the temple. He wears a maroon quilted jacket with a red traditional dupatta – the kind which is offered to the goddess. Elvish further flaunts the holy tilak on his forehead and shares the photos with the caption that reads; ‘Jai Mata Di’ in his Instagram stories. Earlier, actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the famous Vaishno Devi shrine last week before paying a holy visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra.

Elvish Yadav’s Controversial Snake Venom Case

Elvish released a video statement addressing the issue. In a social media post, he stated that the rumours circulating about him are baseless and lack evidence. He said, “I woke up this morning and saw all kinds of news spreading against me in the media. All the allegations against me are baseless, fake, and not even one per cent true.” He also threatened to take legal action against those defaming him in the case.

Take a look at Pics of Elvish Yadav Visiting Vaishno Devi:

The social media sensation also made it to the list of the Most searched people in India on Google this year. Elvish secured this sixth spot on the list after Kiara Advani, followed by Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, and Mohammed Shami. Elvish has been popularly known for his songs like Bawli and Systumm. The YouTuber also created history by becoming the only wild card contestant to win the Bigg Boss OTT trophy in August 2023.

