WATCH: Encounter Breaks Out In Kashmir’s Pulwama, 2 Terrorists Trapped

At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped in Parigam area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir where the gunfight is underway, police said.

Pulwama encounter latest update: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday. According to officials, the encounter erupted when terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the forces’ personnel who retaliated resulting in a firefight.

At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped in Parigam area of Pulwama district where the gunfight is underway, police said.

“Encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” the Kashmir Police Zone wrote on their official handle on X.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces, officials said.

Visuals doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the area being cordoned off by security forces and taking position to pin down and neutralize the terrorists hiding in the area.

#WATCH | J&K: Encounter underway at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/PKS9G0bnx9 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

TRF terrorist killed in Shopian

On Thursday, a local terrorist. affiliated with proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was gunned down by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in nearby Shopian district.

According to officials, the slain ultra, identified as Myser Ahmad Dar of the banned TRF outfit, was killed in a firefight Kathohalan area of Shopian district in South Kashmir region.

Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

“One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on,” the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists

On October 31, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and killed by terrorists in Tumchi Nowpora village of Pulwama district.

As per the police, the migrant labourer was on his way back to a brick kiln where he worked, when he was waylaid and shot at by terrorists.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Kumar– a resident of Bhatpora in Uttar Pradesh– was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“On Monday at 12: 10 p.m., Police received information about a terror crime incident at the Tumchi Nowpora village of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon an outside labourer. Upon receiving the word, senior police officers reached the terror crime spot and found one man in injured condition at an orchard,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased labourer was engaged at Brick Klin at Tumchi Nowpora and had gone to market for purchasing culinary items. While on his way back, he was targeted by the terrorists, injuring him critically,” the statement added.

“Following the incident, police registered a case a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 7/ 27 IA Act and 16, 18, 20, 23, and 39 of the UAPA Act at Pulwama police station,” they said, adding that investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

