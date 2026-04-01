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End of NATO? US President Trump considering pulling out of NATO amid war with Iran | Heres what we know

End of NATO? US President Trump ‘considering pulling out of NATO’ amid war with Iran | Here’s what we know

US President Donald Trump is reportedly ‘considering pulling out of NATO’ amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

End of NATO (Representational AI image)

Iran-US war: In a massive global development, global news agency has reported that the United States, led by President Donald Trump is ‘considering pulling out of NATO’. Standing for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO is a 32-member political and military alliance formed in 1949, dedicated to safeguarding the freedom and security of its members through collective defense (Article 5). With the reports coming that US may leave the historic organisation after setback from allies in Iran war, the move is expected to make global headlines. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development between NATO countries and the US led by Donald Trump.

Donald Trump slams allies France and UK over Iran, Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at key Western allies — France and the United Kingdom — accusing them of failing to support Washington’s actions against Iran and warning that the United States “won’t be there to help” them in future crises.

In a series of social media posts, Trump criticised France for blocking US military logistics tied to Israel and took aim at the United Kingdom over its stance on the Iran conflict, a report by IANS news agency said.

Why Donald Trump is angry on France and England?

“The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory,” Trump wrote. “France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,’ who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!”

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The remarks mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric towards long-standing NATO allies, as Washington signals frustration over what it sees as limited European support in its Iran operations.

What Donald Trump said on tensions in the Strait of Hormuz?

Not stopping here, Donald Trump also issued a blunt message to countries affected by disruptions in energy supplies linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you,” he wrote.

“Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

(With agency inputs)

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