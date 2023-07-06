Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 3rd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XI And More

England and Australia are set to play against each other in the third test of Ashes 2023. Here are the dream11, top picks, probable playing xi and pitch report for the match.

Australia are leading in the Ashes by 2-0.

England and Australia will square off against each other in the third Test of the Ashes 2023 frm July 6. The game will take place at Headingly in Leeds. Australia have performed outstandingly in the competition. They are leading the series by 2-0. On the other hand, England will look to bounce back in the series with a win. This match can prove to be the decider of the series because if Australia win the game, they will take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

For Australia, Steve Smith and Travis Head could be the key. Smith smashed a century in the first innings of the second Ashes Test. Travis Head also played a crucial knock of 77 runs in the first innings and helped his team set a huge total.

As for England, the Three Lions have struggled to reach the victory post. Although skipper Ben Stokes played a well fought knock on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test, the team failed to reach the target.

Let’s have a look at the Dream11, Full squads, probable playing XI and pitch report for the ENG vs AUS 3rd Ashes Test:-

England vs Australia Third Ashes Test: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Pat Cummins

Vice-captain: Steve Smith

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Pat Cummins

Batters: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Joe Root, Steve Smith

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia Third Ashes Test: Probable Playing XI

England: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes(C), Chris Woakes, JM Bairstow(wk), BM Duckett, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Moeen Ali.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, C Green, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy.

England vs Australia Third Ashes Test: Full Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steven Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England vs Australia Third Ashes Test: Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingly seems to be a well-balanced surface. According to past records, teams batting first have benefitted more. Due to this, the team who wins the toss is expected to opt for batting first.

