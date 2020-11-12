Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addresses the 17th ASEAN-India Summit along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-chairs. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States also participated in the Summit. During his PM Modi said that enhancing connectivity on all fronts between India and ASEAN, be it physical, economic, social, digital, financial, maritime – is a major priority. Also Read - People Will Support Those Who Work For Development, Says PM Modi On Bihar Polls Victory