Ensure No Violence, Hate Speech Takes Place In Delhi-NCR During Protests Over Nuh Communal Clashes: SC Directs Centre, State Governments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to make sure that no incident of violence or hate speech takes place in Delhi-NCR during protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal against the communal clashes in Nuh district of Haryana that has led to the deaths of six people, including two home guards so far.

The apex court passed the directions after senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by right-wing groups VHP and the Bajrang Dal in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas, news agency PTI reported.

Nuh violence

Six people, including two home guards, have been killed in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Khattar said as per information so far, six people have died of which two are home guards and four are civilians while several people have been injured.

CM Khattar said that stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clashes have been brought under control and the situation has returned to normal.

He said the injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including at Nalhar in Nuh and Medanta in Gurugram. Khattar said that 116 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes and the state police have launched searches to nab the other accused.

“They will be taken on remand for further questioning while a search operation is on to nab other accused who are absconding,” he said.

In-Depth Probe

Police said an in-depth probe will be launched into all cases related to the violence in Nuh and special investigation teams will be constituted for that purpose.

“The conspirators are being identified and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Khattar said, adding that the security of common people “is our responsibility”.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen in Ambala on Wednesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said Nuh has been divided into eight sectors and one IPS officer has been put on duty in each of them. FIRs are being registered in connection with the clashes there, he said.

“We are also going through various social media posts, Vij said, adding 41 FIRs have been registered so far. Some cases have been registered in Rewari and Gurugram as well, he said.

Planned violence

Asked about VHP activists holding protests in the national capital and some other places against the Haryana violence, Vij said, “Everyone has the right to have their say. You know, every action has a reaction and this is the law of nature. But we want to tell all that it (protest) should be in a peaceful manner.”

Asked who could be the mastermind behind the clashes, Vij said, “One thing is clear that someone had planned the Nuh incident. It could not have been a spontaneous attack as the (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) is taken out each year.”

“Someone gathered people, stones were collected at different strategic points, bullets were fired, weapons were used,” he said.

Vij was also asked about a viral video of Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the killing of two Muslim men, that he would join the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession in Nuh.

Asked if that video could have instigated some people, Vij said, “I have seen that video, nowhere is he instigating people to riot, he is asking people to join the yatra.”

Vij also appealed to people to maintain peace and warned those spreading hatred or misinformation.

(With PTI inputs)

