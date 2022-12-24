Ensure Regular Supply of Medical Oxygen In Case Of Covid Emergency, Centre To State Amid BF.7 Fear

December 24, 2022

Oxygen cyclinders (File photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all States and Union Territories to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management. In a detailed instruction, the ministry asked the states to make sure of the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and their regular supply, adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders, and availability of Life Support Systems like ventilators, SpO2, and BiPAP among others.

