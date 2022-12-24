Top Recommended Stories
Ensure Regular Supply of Medical Oxygen In Case Of Covid Emergency, Centre To State Amid BF.7 Fear
New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all States and Union Territories to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management. In a detailed instruction, the ministry asked the states to make sure of the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and their regular supply, adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders, and availability of Life Support Systems like ventilators, SpO2, and BiPAP among others.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare writes to all States/UTs to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid19 pandemic management pic.twitter.com/WFQC8LlqTs
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022
