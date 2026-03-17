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Ensuring safe and free navigation through Strait of Hormuz...: What PM Modi discussed with UAE Mohamed bin Zayed amid West Asia war

‘Ensuring safe and free navigation through Strait of Hormuz…’: What PM Modi discussed with UAE Mohamed bin Zayed amid West Asia war

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on maintaining safe and free navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

India-UAE relations

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday. Strongly condemned all attacks on the Gulf country, PM Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed various key issues including the current situation in West Asia and agreed on ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Here are all the details you need to know about the discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid the ongoing war in Middle East.

PM Modi strongly condemns all attacks on Gulf countries

During his telephonic conversation with the Gulf leader, PM Modi strongly condemned all attacks on the Gulf country and agreed with the UAE leader to continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in West Asia.

“Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure,” PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

India-UAE agree on importance of ensuring safe and free navigation

PM Modi said that he and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a report by PTI news agency said.

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“We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region,” he said.

Notably, this was for the second time PM Modi spoke to the UAE President ever since US-Israel attacked Iran.

Iran has retaliated by attacking several Gulf countries. PM Modi also spoke to a number of leaders from West Asia since the current conflict started and that include those from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Israel and Iran.

Why Iran is attacking UAE amid war with US and Israel?

Iran attacked the United Arab Emirates using drones and missiles as part of the wider conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The UAE was targeted because it supports US security efforts in the region and has friendly relations with Israel. Iran says the strikes were retaliation and meant to pressure countries that help its opponents.

(With inputs from agencies)

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