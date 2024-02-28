“Essential to Purge Party,” Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Amid Rajya Sabha Poll Loss

Home

The senior Congress leader further added that it is essential to purge the party of those who prioritize personal gain over the collective good.

Chandigarh: Congress Punjab leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against six-party lawmakers who cross-voted in Tuesday’s Rajya Sabha election. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief called for an ‘assessment of assets and liabilities’ of the party.

The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief called for an 'assessment of assets and liabilities' of the party.

“The Himachal fiasco calls for an assessment of assets and liabilities for The Grand Old Party ??? …. “Masqueraders” on plum posts covertly dancing to the tunes of agencies like CBI, ED and IT have spelt dooms day for us many a times!,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said in a post on X.

The Himachal fiasco calls for an assessment of assets and liabilities for The Grand Old Party ??? …. “Masqueraders” on plum posts covertly dancing to the tunes of agencies like CBI, ED and IT have spelt dooms day for us many a times ! The loss is not @DrAMSinghvi Sahb’s but… — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2024

“The loss is not @DrAMSinghvi Sahb’s but larger….. It is essential to purge the party of those who prioritize personal gain over the collective good, for their actions inflict profound wounds on the party’s very existence….. the wounds might heal but the mental scars will remain…… Their gain is the congress worker’s biggest pain….,” he added, concluding, “Loyalty is not everything but the only thing !!!.”

