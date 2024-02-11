‘Even Lord Ram Was Exiled For 14 Years’: Acharya Pramod Krishnam On Congress Expulsion

Home

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said he had opposed many decisions taken by the Congress, including opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and supporting DMK leaders who attacked Sanatana Dharma.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Sunday issued a strong response to his expulsion from the grand-old party, stating that even Lord Ram had endured ‘vanvas’ (exile) for 14 years and asserted that there can be no compromise on ‘Ram’ and ‘Rashtra’.

Lashing out at the Congress following his expulsion, the outspoken leader said he wished that the party had expelled him for 14 years, instead of six, similar to what the Hindu god endured during his lifetime.

“Last night through many media outlets, I got to know that the Congress party has issued a letter from its side. KC Venugopal in the letter has said that I have been expelled for anti-party activities. Firstly, I thank Congress leadership for freeing me from the party. Along with this, I want to ask them what activities were there that were against the party,?” Krishnam told newsmen at a presser.

“Secondly, I wish to Congress party to expel me for 14 years instead of 6 years. Lord Rama was also expelled for 14 years,” he added.

Congress must clarify ‘anti-party’ activities

Challenging the “anti-party” allegations against him, Krishnam asked if uttering the name of Lord Ram or going to Ayodhya or accepting the Pran Pratishtha invitation or laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham or meeting (prime minister) Narendra Modi are considered as anti-party activities?

“These are my questions to the Congress leadership and they must tell the people what are the things which they consider as anti-party activities.”‘

The firebrand leader said he had opposed many decisions taken by the Congress, including opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and supporting DMK leaders who attacked Sanatana Dharma.

“There were many decisions taken by the Congress party that I did not agree with, like opposing the abrogation of Article 370. Congress should not have opposed this. Congress should not have supported DMK leaders when they compared Sanatana Dharma with Dengue and Malaria. I want to clarify one thing, no compromise should be made on Ram and Rashtra. Today, I became free,” Krishnam said.

Will never leave Congress, promised Rajiv Gandhi

Reacting to the action taken against him, Pramod Krishnam said that the promise made by him to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that he wouldn’t leave the Congress Party till he died, was the reason he didn’t leave the party despite various insults.

“I have been connected through Congress for years. Rajesh Pilot made me meet Rajiv Gandhi Ji. I said then that I won’t leave Congress till I die. I have made my promises. There were many issues of Congress that I did not agree with. Like the abrogation of Article 370, triple Talaq, Congress should not have opposed it,” he said.

“The party started insulting me. I have faced a lot of insults, yet I didn’t leave the party. The promise that I made to Rajiv Gandhi, used to come in between and hence I did not leave the party. I also thought that the person who does not know how to respect people who have stood with their grandparents, from Ghulam Nabi Azad to Kamal Nath, from Bhupendra Singh Hooda to Digvijaya Singh and Anand Sharma. These are the people who were with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. They were the people who held the hands of Rahul Gandhi and made him learn how to walk,” the expelled Congress leader added.

Hitting out at the grand old party, Krishnam said, “The question is not of my expulsion, the question is that the Congress, which was of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, Indira Gandhi, where they have brought this congress?”

Rahul’s hate for PM has extended to hating country

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Acharya Pramod said, “The question is of the future of the country. I know that in a democracy, a strong opposition is necessary. But in the name of strong opposition, they only have hate against one person. Being in opposition doesn’t mean hating your prime minister. I have to say that it is unfortunate that he hates PM Modi to the extent that now he has started to hate the country.

“A person who doesn’t respect his mother or sister, how will he respect others?,” he asked.

“Sachin Pilot has been disrespected a lot in the party and like Lord Shiv, he is gulping the poison. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also being disrespected…You should ask her why is she not joining Rahul Gandhi in his Yatra. The question is who is giving instructions to disrespect them because our president (Mallikarjun Kharge) is just a rubber stamp,” Krishnam alleged.

‘Will stand with PM Modi’

The Acharya said that from now on, he will stand with PM Modi for the nation’s development

“I am happy to say that I did not leave Congress. I did not break the promise that I made to Rajiv Gandhi. But from today, for the nation’s development, I will stand by the prime minister of the country. Shri Kalki Dham foundation laying ceremony will be held on February 19. And I am proud that PM Modi will be attending the event. I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath ji as well for accepting the invitation to come to Shri Kalki Dham,” the expelled Congress leader said.

Asked about joining hands with the BJP, Krishnam said, “I don’t know where I will go. I have faith in god. I will go wherever God takes me. I am with Modi ji because he is with the country.”

Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam

The Congress on Saturday expelled outspoken leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam for “indiscipline and anti-party” remarks.

In an official statement, Congress said the decision to expel Acharya Pramod was taken by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in view of “indiscipline and statements against the party” by the senior leader.

Krishnam has been expelled from the party for 6 years, it said.

“In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statement against the party, Congress president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect,” reads a statement issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

Notably, Krishnam had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and invited them for the foundation-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on February 19.

(With ANI inputs)

