Ever Heard of The Paleo Diet? THIS Meal Plan Claims to Help in Weight Loss

The Paleo diet is a healthy approach that seeks to emulate the eating patterns of our paleolithic ancestors. Here's everything you need to know about this amazing diet.

The Paleo diet is a way of eating that attempts to replicate the eating patterns of our Paleolithic ancestors.

The paleo diet aims to resemble the foods our hunter-gatherer ancestors consumed which were accessible before the development of agriculture. The paleo diet includes whole, unprocessed foods like vegetables, nuts, seeds, and meat. It helps in fostering your general health and lowers the chance of developing certain illnesses, such as obesity and diabetes. You can reduce weight and boost your energy levels with a comprehensive list of paleo-approved foods. Here’s what you need to know about the Paleolithic diet as a beginner.

Food Items That Come Under Paleo Diet

Vegetables- A staple of the Paleo diet, vegetables are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It includes leafy greens and bell peppers. These vegetables provide a variety of antioxidants and help in digestion, which promotes general health and well-being. Fruits- The Paleo diet does not allow high-sugar fruits but permits moderate consumption of fresh fruits, especially berries and other low-sugar varieties. These fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Nuts and Seeds- Healthy snacks like almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds offer an efficient energy source. It also promotes the idea that Paleolithic humans would have hunted for such foods in their natural environments. Eggs- A versatile and high-nutrient food, eggs are essential for a healthy and nutritious diet. It is a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Eggs complement the Paleo diet’s emphasis on whole, unprocessed foods. Healthy Fats and Oils- Consuming nutritious fats like ghee, avocado, coconut, and olive oils is encouraged by the Paleo diet. These fats serve as a concentrated source of energy and help the body absorb nutrients.

Foods To Avoid In Paleo Diet

Grains- All kinds of grains are forbidden on the paleo diet including cereal, crackers, rice, pasta, bread and beer. These belong to the family of modern agriculture and grains incorporate more carbohydrates, which can spike your blood sugar. Legumes- They belong to a broad family of plants and include all types of beans, peas, lentils, tofu, other soy products, and peanuts. Because of their high lectin and phytic acid content, legumes are off-limits on the paleo diet. Processed Foods- In the paleo diet, processed food items are banned as they contain refined sugars, salt, refined vegetable oils and artificial sweeteners. Humans from the Paleolithic era didn’t consume these food items. It contributes to obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease.

The Paleo diet emphasizes on unprocessed foods that closely resemble the diets of our ancestors from the prehistorical period. With a focus on nutrient density, this method highlights the significance of a diverse range of fruits and vegetables, high-quality protein, and healthy fats for optimum health and well-being.

