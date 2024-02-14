Home

News

Every Breath of Mine is Only for Maa Bharti, Says PM Modi At Hindu Temple Launch | Top Quotes

Every Breath of Mine is Only for Maa Bharti, Says PM Modi At Hindu Temple Launch | Top Quotes

The Vice-president of UAE has announced to give land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers: PM Modi said

Every Breath of Mine is Only for Maa Bharti, Says PM Modi At Hindu Temple Launch | Top Quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Dubai on Wednesday. The temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a dedication ceremony attended by over 5,000 invitees. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that UAE has written a golden chapter. He further added that the inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan’s blessings are also connected.

Trending Now

Dressed in a light pink silk dhoti and kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket and stole, the prime minister participated in rituals of a ceremony to dedicate the temple to the people. The prime minister also participated in “Global Aarti”, which was performed simultaneously at over 1,200 temples of the Swaminarayan sect worldwide built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

You may like to read

Top Quotes Of PM Modi:

UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan’s blessings are also connected

This temple will be a symbol of unity & harmony. The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests everyone to give a standing ovation to the President of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity.

I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times. This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase.

On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government

I worship Maa Bharti. ‘parmatma ne mujhe jitna samay dia hai uska har pal Maa Bharti kay liye hai’

The Vice-president of UAE has announced to give land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.