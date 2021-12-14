Copenhagen: A Danish court of impeachment has sentenced the country’s former immigration minister to two months in prison after she was found guilty of illegally separating the underage couples seeking asylum. “Inger Stojberg is found guilty of a deliberate violation of the Ministerial Responsibility Act,” The Gradian quoted Denmark’s Court of Impeachment of the Realm’s statement on Monday and added the punishment had been set at 60 days in jail.Also Read - AITA Begins Process To Identify Venue For Davis Cup Tie Against Denmark

According to New York Times report, the judges presiding over the rare impeachment trial, a first in Denmark in 26 years, found that Stojberg had intentionally neglected her ministerial duties by ordering the separation of the couples in 2016.

Stojberg (48) is known for her hard line stance against migrants and promoted harsh migration policies that were “held up as examples by populist leaders and right-wing parties advocating tougher measures in many European countries”, said New York Times report. The former minister had pleaded not guilty in the exceptional trial that began in September.

However, according to the Gradian report, Stojberg is not likely to spend any time in prison because as per Denmark’s law, people serving less than six months in prison are eligible for electronic monitoring instead.

According to media reports, in 2016, following Stojberg order, 23 couples, most of whom had a small age difference, were separated without individual examinations of their case and placed in different centres while their cases were being examined. The court found her decision to be “unlawful” because the arrangement was made without exceptions and the immigration service did not consider individual cases.

The Denmark’s Parliament will now take a decision on whether to disqualify Stojberg as a member of parliament or not.

Stojberg’s case is only the third time since 1910 that a politician had been referred to the 26-judge special court in Denmark, which is designed to try ministers for malpractice or negligence while in office, the Gradian reported.

Notably, the last case dates back to 1993 along with “Tamilgate”– the illegal freezing of family reunification of Tamil refugees in 1987 and 1988 by former Conservative Minister of Justice Erik Ninn-Hansen. Ninn-Hansen ended up with a four-month suspended prison sentence.