Kolkata: Sovan Chatterjee, a former 4-time TMC MLA, who joined the BJP recently, is already all set to quit the saffron party, claims his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay, who had joined the BJP with him on August 14.

This, according to her, is because the duo is being ‘regularly humiliated’ and insulted without any reason.

Speaking to reporters, she said that since joining the BJP, they have started to feel ‘disturbed’ over some incidents. She further alleged that a section of state BJP leaders, who are unhappy with their entry, were spreading falsehoods about the two, thus tarnishing their image.

She added that if they are being humiliated, they could have remained in TMC only and that if needed, they will send their resignation to the senior leadership.

Reacting to this, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the party’s doors are open for everyone and the matter should be resolved through talks.

According to reports, Chatterjee and Bandopadhyay are miffed over attempts by actress and two-time TMC MLA Debasree Roy to join the BJP. They are also said to be upset about not being invited to a party meet, a claim that the BJP has denied.

However, Sovan, a former mayor of Kolkata, is yet to make any public announcement on wanting to quit the BJP.

Last November, the Chief Minister asked him to step down as the mayor as well as a minister in the state government, following troubles in his personal life.