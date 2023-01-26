EXCLUSIVE | I Don’t Celebrate My Birthday, Don’t Go…: Sarfaraz Khan On Why He Doesn’t Like Partying

Published: January 26, 2023 9:47 AM IST

By Driti Atri

I Don't Celebrate My Birthday, Don't Go...: Sarfaraz Khan On Why He Doesn't Like Partying

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan was expected to get a maiden call-up in the Indian Test team for the upcoming four-match series against Australia, on the back of his sensational show in Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batter has been on fire for his state team Mumbai in the last couple of seasons.

He has scored 900+ runs in 2019-20 and 2021-22 season and in the ongoing 2022-23 edition, he has 500+ runs to his name already in six matches. But even that seems to have fallen short.

His exclusion came as a surprise to many including the cricketer himself. But he is now focused on scoring more runs so that he keeps himself in the fray. The 25-year-old said he is so focused that he doesn’t even celebrate his birthday, nor does like going to any parties.

In an exclusive interview with india.com Sarfaraz said,” I have never partied with my friends. In fact I have never celebrated my own birthday, neither I go out to celebrate anyone else’s birthday. Staying focused is the most important thing in cricket. I don’t say that you should not celebrate your birthday but for example if 3 lakh people are following me on instagram and out of them 3 thousand are my friends and if I go on each and every friend’s birthday then I will have to miss my training session the next morning.”

He further added that he stays away from anything that distracts him to stay focused.

“I stay away from all the distraction, that is the reason I get success, I try to stay in my cricketing zone. Not going here and there benefits me and my training” he concluded.

Sarfaraz Khan will next be seen in action during the IPL 2023, where he will represent Delhi Capitals.

