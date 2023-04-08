EXCLUSIVE: Manish Pandey To Make His IPL Debut For Delhi Capitals Against Rajasthan Royals

Since Mitchell March will fly home for his wedding, he is unavailable for few games. In his absence Manish Pandey is likely to replace him.

Manish Pandey likely to make his DC debut Source: Twitter

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 11 of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 8). The match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Delhi Capitals have suffered defeat in the first two matches played in this year’s tournament and the side would like to earn the first points against Sanju Samon & Co. The inaugural edition winners are also coming into this match after suffering a defeat in their last match.

For the game against Royals, Delhi Capitals will have to make a forced change in the playing XI as their star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned back to Australia for a week to attend his wedding. He batted at No. 3 position in the first two matches and in his place now someone else has to bat.

You may like to read

According to a source close to Delhi Capitals camp, senior batter Manish Pandey will make his debut for Delhi Capitals on Saturday in place of Marsh. The 33-year-old right-handed batter, who is one of the eight players who has featured in all 16 editions of IPL till date was signed by 2020 losing finalists in mini auctions that took place in Kochi last year for Rs 2.40 crore.

The Karnataka-based cricketer, who has played for teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL before has appeared in a total of 160 matches till date in which he has scored 3648 runs. He sits at the No. 16 position in all time leading run getters list.

Pandey, who holds the record of becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in IPL will provide stability to DC’s middle-order with his rich experience of playing in the league. He was part of the KKR side that won the IPL title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.