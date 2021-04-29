New Delhi:  The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is set to return to power in West Bengal for a third consecutive term by bagging 152-64 seats in the 294-seat Assembly, predicted ABP-C-Voter exit poll survey on Thursday. Most of the exit polls predict a clear majority for NDA in Assam. As per the India Today-Axis My India voter survey, the NDA is projected to bag 75-80 seats in the 126-member Assembly. Notably, the post-poll predictions were released after 7 PM, as the eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal concluded.  Notably, a post-voting survey conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote is known as an exit poll. It aims at predicting the result based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organizations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls. The exact results for the Assembly elections in 4 states and UT Puducherry will be declared on May 2. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest data from all exit polls.  Also Read - Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Predicts Left Will Retain Power in Kerala

Live Updates

  • 8:59 PM IST
    ABP-C Voter Exit Poll Predictions For 4 States and 1 UT

    West Bengal: TMC is set to return to power. While the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is expected to bag 152-164, BJP is likely to become second largest party with 109-121 seats. Congress-Left alliance may get 14-25

    Tamil Nadu: Congress + DMK is expected to Sweep Tamil Nadu.

    Kerala: The ruling Left Democratic Front LDF is expected to retain power in Kerala. In the 140-member assembly, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF may get between 71-77 seats. While UDF is likely to get 62-68; NDA- 0-2

    Assam: BJP-led NDA is expected to get 58 to 71 seats. Congress-led UPA is projected to bag seats in the range of 53 to 66 in 2021 Assam Assembly polls.
    Puducherry: The NDA is expected to get a majority in Puducherry. The ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll said that NDA will be able to secure 19 to 23 seats in the 30-member elected assembly.

  • 8:44 PM IST
    TIMES NOW-CVoter Exit Poll for Kerala
    LDF – 74 seats
    UDF – 65 seats
    BJP – 1
    Others – 0
  • 8:29 PM IST
  • 8:18 PM IST
    Puducherry Exit Polls 2021: As per C-Voter and Republic-CNX, NDA is predicted to form government in the Union Territory. The majority mark in the Assembly is 16.

    ABP-C Voter

    NDA: 19-23
    SDA: 6-10
    Others: 1-2

    Republic-CNX

    NDA: 16-20
    SDA: 11-13
    Others: 0

  • 8:17 PM IST
  • 8:00 PM IST
    Assam exit polls results: Check out the exit polls results for the Assam Assembly.

    ABP-C Voter
    NDA: 58-71
    UPA: 53-66
    Others: 0-5
    India Today-Axis My India

    NDA-75-85
    UPA-40-50
    Others-1-4

    Republic TV-CNX

    NDA-74-84
    UPA-40-50
    Others-1-3