New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is set to return to power in West Bengal for a third consecutive term by bagging 152-64 seats in the 294-seat Assembly, predicted ABP-C-Voter exit poll survey on Thursday. Most of the exit polls predict a clear majority for NDA in Assam. As per the India Today-Axis My India voter survey, the NDA is projected to bag 75-80 seats in the 126-member Assembly. Notably, the post-poll predictions were released after 7 PM, as the eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal concluded. Notably, a post-voting survey conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote is known as an exit poll. It aims at predicting the result based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organizations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls. The exact results for the Assembly elections in 4 states and UT Puducherry will be declared on May 2. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest data from all exit polls. Also Read - Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Predicts Left Will Retain Power in Kerala

