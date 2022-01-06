New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are at loggerheads as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his event in poll-bound Punjab following a ‘security breach’. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes owing to a protest by farmers.Also Read - BJP, Congress Play Blame Game Over PM Modi's Security Breach; CM Channi Denies Major Lapse | Key Points

“On Wednesday morning, the PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. Around 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM”, the MHA had said in a statement yesterday.

In the wake of the incident let’s take a look at how the PM is guarded and who provides security to him during any visit.

Who Plans PM Modi’s Security?

The Special Protection Group (SPG) is involved in PM’s security. SPG’s ‘Blue Book’ lays down security guidelines for the protection of the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues instructions in the ‘Blue Book’.

As per the Blue Book, the state police have to prepare a contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one that happened in Punjab during the PM’s visit. The SPG plans a mandatory Advance Security Liaison (ASL) with everyone involved in securing the event, including central agencies and state police forces, 72 hours prior to the event. At this meeting, officials deliberate upon everything, including the smallest of details. Following the meeting, an ASL report is made on the basis of which all security arrangements are planned.

What Happens If There Is Sudden Change in Plan?

SPG officers remain in close proximity to the PM while the rest of the security measures are taken care of by the state government. In case of any sudden changes, the state police update SPG and the movement of VIP are changed accordingly.

“In case, the PM can’t fly to the venue due to bad weather, an alternative route by road is planned in advance, the route sanitised and security placed on the road even if the PM is supposed to fly. You can’t arrange security at the last minute,” an officer told The Indian Express.

Prime Minister’s Convoy

PM’s convoy involves a dozen vehicles including an Ambulance. A Jammer also moves with the convoy. In a bid to mislead the attackers, the convoy also has two dummy cars identical to that of PM’s vehicle. Shooters from NSG protect all these cars.

For security purposes, the Prime Minister is accompanied by team of around 100 people. When he steps out of his vehicle, he is protected by commandos of NSG clad in uniform as well as in civil dress.

When PM Steps Out of His Residence

In a bid to ensure that the route via which the PM’s convoy will pass, one-side traffic of the whole route is blocked for 10 minutes. Besides, two vehicles of Police patrol the route with sirens on.

What Happened in Punjab’s Ferozepur?

Prime Minister Modi had to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur due to a security breach. At the event in Ferozepur, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Prime Minister would not be able to join due to some reason. Prime Minister Modi was to visit Ferozepur, Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Lashing out at the Congress-led Punjab government, Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani said that Opposition tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. She was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters. The union minister asked why the Director General of Police (DGP) give the all-clear to the Prime Minister’s security detail about the route that he was to take. Irani said “We know Congress hates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but today, they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. Such is the breakdown of law and order in Punjab that the DGP, Police claims he’s incapable of providing security support to the Prime Minister’s Office and security detail.”

“Never before in the history of our country were police functionaries in a state-directed and convenience to breach the security of a Prime Minister and bring him harm,” she added.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh demanded dismissal of the government and imposition of the President’s rule.

“This government has lost all the moral and constitutional authority to continue in office as it failed in its constitutional duty to provide security to our Prime Minister,” the former Chief Minister said in a statement.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, on the other hand, said that there was no security lapse that led to the cancellation of the Prime Ministers visit to the bordering town. “We were told that the Prime Minister would fly by helicopter from Bathinda to Ferozepur. But all of a sudden, he decided to move by road. If there were any security lapses during PM Modi’s visit, we are ready for probe the matter,” Channi told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on the security breach in Punjab.”Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed,” said Home Minister Amit Shah.