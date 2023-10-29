Home

Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Delhi Police On High Alert

Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Delhi Police On High Alert

Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery.

Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Delhi Police On High Alert

Kalamassery: At least one person is dead, and several others were injured after a series of explosions at a Christian group’s convention center in Kerala’s Kalamassery on Sunday. The cause of the blast remains unknown; however, eyewitnesses have claimed that there were multiple explosions. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, in collaboration with local law enforcement, is currently investigating the incident.

Delhi Police is on high alert following the incident, and special vigil is being maintained in crowded places. The Special Cell is in constant contact with intelligence agencies, and any information will be treated seriously.

Delhi Police has tightened security measures at crowded places to prevent any untoward incidents.

Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre, in Kalamassery, Kerala and Special vigil is being kept in crowded places. The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements… — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Suspected Terror Attack

Multiple blasts indicates at the same time and at the same place indicate the possibility of a terror attack. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and multiple investigations are underway. Hospitals Alerted, Doctors On Leave Asked To Return Immediately

Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Hospitals On High Alert, Doctors On Leave Asked To Return On Duty

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed the Director of the Health Department and the Director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment to those who sustained injuries in the Kalamasery explosion. Hospitals are on high alert and the Minister asked all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately. Instructions have also been given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College.

Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Explosions Occurred After Hamas Leader’s Participation At An Event

The explosions occurred after the virtual participation of a Hamas leader in an event in the state. On Saturday, Hamas leader Khaled Mashal virtually participated in an event. He addressed a protest programme which had been organised by an Islamist group against Israel’s war. It is said that Khaled Mashal was one of the founding members of Hamas and was also the chairman till 2017.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted to the incident and blamed the state government, stating that it shows the failure of CM Pinarayi Vijayan government. “the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government” and how the event’s organisers are justifying it as ‘nothing unusual”, BJP said.

