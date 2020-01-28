Are you living in cities like Delhi, Patna, Agra, or Jaipur, that have been found to have higher pollution levels? If yes, you are susceptible to developing severe rhinitis symptoms. This is what a recent research conducted at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health has stated. According to this study, being exposed to PM10 and PM2.5 increases your likelihood of developing severe rhinitis symptoms by around 17 per cent.

Notably, these are particulate matters that are a product of traffic-related pollution. Inhaling them can make you experience symptoms including nasal irritation, congestion, sneezing, etc. They do their work by provoking inflammatory responses in your respiratory tract. Now that we are talking about rhinitis, let’s know it in a bit detail.

What is rhinitis?

Rhinitis is a medical condition that has two types namely allergic rhinitis and non-allergic rhinitis. Here we will talk about the latter. Characterised by cough, sneezing, stuffy nose, mucus in the throat, etc., non-allergic rhinitis occurs when your blood vessels present in nose expand and fill your nasal lining with fluid as a result of your body’s hyper response against some allergens. If not treated on time, it can potentially lead to complications including nasal polyps (noncancerous growth in the nose lining), sinusitis (inflammation of membranes lining your sinuses), middle ear infection, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Non-Allergic Rhinitis

As far as the diagnosis of non-allergic rhinitis is concerned, your doctor will first perform certain tests like skin tests, blood tests, nasal endoscopy, CT scans, etc. to rule out other possible infections. Post that, he will confirm your condition based on your symptoms

If you have mild non-allergic rhinitis, simply avoiding triggers like exposure to air pollutants, pollen grains, etc. can be enough. However, in severe cases, you may have to go through treatment options like the use of saline nasal sprays, antihistamine nasal sprays, having decongestants, etc.

You can control your symptoms with the help of home remedies too. Blowing your nose, setting up a humidifier at your home, and drinking plenty of liquids can be of some help.