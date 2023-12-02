Home

Fake Interrogation, Deepfake And Skype Call: Here’s How Noida Woman Lost Over Rs 11 Lakh To Cybercriminals

A woman lost over Rs 11 lakh to cyber criminals who called her impersonating CBI and Mumbai Police officers.

New Delhi: It all began with a call that 50-year-old Sheeja TA, a development manager at a corporate firm, received at 9.30 am from an unknown caller. The caller told her that her phone number was being used in a high-profile money laundering case hence she would have to participate in a probe through Skype. The probe lasted for nine hours during which she was made to sit still on a chair, with no permission to contact anyone else. At the end of the day, the middle-aged woman lost over Rs 11 lakh in lieu of removing her name from the case.

Woman Filed A Complaint

After knowing that she was being duped, the victim woman filed a complaint in the matter on November 21. Polie stated that this is the first case of its kind in Gautam Buddha Nagar in which scamsters sets up fake, remote police probe to dupe victims. The victim in her statement mentioned that the scamsters used deepfake of senior officials to con her.

“At 9.30 am, I first received a call saying that I have another SIM card in my name, which was used for a fraud in Mumbai with the help of my Aadhaar card. They said that an FIR has been registered against me and that the other number was being used in fraud advertising and harassment of women,” said Sheeja in her complaint.

