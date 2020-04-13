Ace Bollywood producer Farah Khan’s son Czar has turned rapper and his new rap song titled Need To Survive has been breaking the Internet. The song, which is related to the coronavirus outbreak, has been written and composed by the young boy himself and has been directed and edited by sisters Diva and Anya respectively. Also Read - Farah Khan's Daughter Anya Raises Rs 70,000 to Feed Stray Animals by Selling Her Sketches, Watch Video

Farah also shared a photo of Czar’s adorable look from the video on her official Instagram account and wrote, ““There s a new rapper in town.. he s 12 and he s written, composed n sung a rap song coz he s concerned about this Pandemic!! #needtosurvive.” Also Read - Farah Khan Slams Actors For Sharing Workout Clips Amid Lockdown, Says 'We Have Bigger Concerns'

She recently shared a video of her daughter Anya making sketches and revealed that they have raised Rs 70,000 by selling these sketches to feed stra animals as well as the needy.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.”

Farah Khan is a popular director, producer, choreographer, and actor. She last directed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year in 2014. She is also a television personality and is often seen on several television shows. In February last year, she had announced that she would be directing a film for Rohit Shetty’s production house. Sharing the news, she had written: “What is meant to be will Always find a Way.. excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest @itsrohitshetty .. together with the Lov we share for Films , we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”! #inshallah ..Lov u Rohit.”