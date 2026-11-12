Faridabad murder: Chilling CCTV shows ex-Tech Mahindra executive begging neighbour before being shot dead, accused says ‘happy diwali’

The video captures Dhankhar folding his hands and pleading with the accused before he opens fire. In a shocking moment, the accused is also heard saying 'Happy Diwali' after firing more shots at him.

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Faridabad murder: Chilling CCTV shows ex-Tech Mahindra executive begging neighbour before being shot dead, accused says 'happy diwali' (Videograb)

Shocking CCTV footage has surfaced showing the final moments of Paramjit Dhankhar, a former senior vice-president at Tech Mahindra, who was shot dead by his neighbour in Faridabad’s Sector 21C. The video captures how the accused, identified as Mohan alias Monu Sharma, called Dhankhar downstairs on the pretext of discussing a parking issue before opening fire on him.

The incident took place on the evening of Dhanteras, when Dhankhar was at his family home in Faridabad. He had recently returned from Singapore to attend his nephew’s wedding.

The CCTV footage captures two separate confrontations between Dhankhar and Sharma. In the first clip, Dhankhar comes down from his first-floor flat along with his son. Sharma starts questioning him and asks whether he knows what a widow is and whether he believes in one.

Dhankhar appears surprised by the questions and asks Sharma what the matter is. The accused then alleges that Dhankhar had arranged for three people to assault him.

In response, Dhankhar folds his hands and tries to explain that he had nothing to do with the alleged incident. He repeatedly attempts to calm Sharma down and understand the reason behind his anger.

His son also tries to speak during the argument, but Dhankhar asks him not to get involved. However, Sharma continues to behave aggressively and tells Dhankhar that he does not want to talk to him. At one point, he also gestures towards Dhankhar’s son and asks him to come closer.

Accused pulls out pistol and opens fire

The situation takes a deadly turn when Sharma suddenly asks Dhankhar whether he believes in God. He then takes out a pistol from his pocket and starts firing at him. The CCTV footage shows Dhankhar’s son running away to save himself as the accused continues shooting. According to police, Sharma fired around 15-16 rounds from his licensed pistol during the attack, leaving Dhankhar with eight to nine bullet injuries.

Another CCTV clip shows what happened near the building’s main gate after the initial firing.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Dhankhar manages to reach the gate, apparently trying to seek help. Sharma follows him there, after which Dhankhar catches hold of the accused’s collar and brings him to the ground.

During this struggle, Dhankhar’s mother also reaches the spot and calls out to his daughter-in-law.

However, Sharma manages to get back up and fires four more rounds at Dhankhar. The accused is also heard abusing him and saying, “Happy Diwali,” before leaving the spot.

In another part of the footage, Sharma is reportedly heard threatening to kill everyone before fleeing.

Parking dispute and earlier arguments led to tension

According to police, the two families had been involved in repeated arguments over parking and other issues for several months.

One of the disagreements reportedly involved a pet dog being taken to the common parking area. Dhankhar’s family had objected to the dog defecating there, which led to arguments between the neighbours.

There was also a dispute over a common entrance gate and the parking space allotted to Dhankhar’s family.

The tension reportedly increased a day before the murder when both families approached the Ankhir police post to resolve their differences. Police sources told The Indian Express that Sharma had allegedly threatened Dhankhar during the meeting.

Accused arrested, police investigating the case

After the shooting, Sharma fled with his family. However, Faridabad Crime Branch teams later arrested him near Ballabgarh.

Police registered a murder case and invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act following a complaint by Dhankhar’s son.

Investigators have also been examining the CCTV footage, earlier disputes between the families and the circumstances that led to the shooting. Police have been looking into the accused’s actions before and after the incident as part of the investigation.

Who was Paramjit Dhankhar?

Paramjit Dhankhar was a senior corporate professional who had previously worked with Tech Mahindra as its Asia-Pacific regional business head. At the time of his death, he was working as a senior vice-president with Singapore-based FPT Software, a company headquartered in Vietnam.

Originally from Hisar, Haryana, Dhankhar had built a career in the international technology sector. He had returned to Faridabad to spend time with his family and attend his nephew’s wedding.