Home

News

Farm Leaders Demand Ordinance to Give Legal Guarantee for MSP Ahead of Meeting with Centre

Farm Leaders Demand Ordinance to Give Legal Guarantee for MSP Ahead of Meeting with Centre

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two more days till February 19.

Patiala: Members of various organisations block railway tracks at Rajpura as they stage 'rail roko' protest in support of farmers agitating at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Farm leaders on Saturday asked the Centre to bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP ahead of the crucial meeting with Union ministers. Talking to the media, farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the entire country is looking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the farmers’ demands. He also expressed hope that the farmers will get “good news” after Sunday’s meeting with the Centre.

Trending Now

“Now the ball is in the government’s court,” he said.

You may like to read

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders from Punjab will meet on Sunday for the fourth round of talks. The two sides met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15, but those talks remained inconclusive.

Delhi Chalo March

On the fifth day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march — called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha — the farmers stayed put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border as they press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Pandher demanded that the Centre should bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP, a key demand of protesting farmers.

Stating that the Centre has a right to take “political” decisions, Pandher said, “If the government wants resolution of farmers’ protest, then it should bring an ordinance with an immediate effect that it will enact a law on MSP, then discussion can proceed further.”

“It (Centre) can bring the ordinance overnight, if it wants to,” he added. Speaking to reporters at the Shambhu border, Pandher said as far as the issue of modalities is concerned, any ordinance has a six-month validity.

As far as the demand for “C2 plus 50 per cent” as per the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation goes, Pandher said that the government was giving a price according to “A2 plus FL” formula.

“Under the same formula, an ordinance can be brought,” he said.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march along with Pandher, also said that the government should bring an ordinance for “giving something to people of the country”.

“The government should bring the ordinance with such an intention that it is implemented with immediate effect, and within six months, it can be converted into a law and there is no problem in that,” said Dallewal.

Delhi Chalo Protest: Here Are The Latest Updates

In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced that farmers will stage dharnas in UP, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand on February 21 to press their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP.

Speaking to reporters in Sisauli, Tikait said a resolution was passed during the meeting asking the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to launch a tractor march to Delhi in the last week of February if the government does not accept farmers’ demands.

In Tamil Nadu, around 100 farmers from different farm associations were arrested at Thanjavur railway station on Saturday when they tried to stage a ‘rail roko’ protest in front of the Cholan Express.

Around 200 women from various parts of Punjab also reached the Shambhu border.

There was no report of any confrontation between the protesters and the Haryana security personnel on Saturday.

The farmer leaders have asked the protesters to maintain calm at the borders.

The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of Punjab’s border with Haryana.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.