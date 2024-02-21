Home

Farmer Dies After Haryana Police Drop Tear Gas Shells at Khanauri Border: Reports

Haryana Police on Wednesday afternoon said no farmer had died yet in the clash on the Shambhu border contrary to what has been claimed on various platforms

Tear Gas At Farmers During Delhi Chalo March

New Delhi: A 24-year-old protester succumbed to injuries after the Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border on Wednesday afternoon. According to an Indian Express report, the deceased has been identified as Jugraj Singh who died of a head injury at the Khanauri border. A senior medical officer at the Patran hospital talking to Indian Express said that on the face of it, he seemed to have suffered a bullet injury but Rajindra Hospital will do the post-mortem and then give a final verdict.

It is important to note that before the hospital confirmed the death of the protestor, the Haryana Police on Wednesday afternoon said no farmer had died yet in the clash on the Shambhu border contrary to what has been claimed on various platforms as the farmers protesting against the Centre intensified their defence against the Haryana Police. “This is just a rumour. Two policemen and one protester received injuries on the Data Singh-Khanauri border and are under treatment,” the Haryana Police posted on X.

Earlier today, the security forces fired heavy tear gas shells to disperse agitators at Khanauri border.

VIDEO | Security forces fire tear gas shells to disperse agitating farmers at #Khanauri border in Sangrur district of #Punjab. #FarmersProtest (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/SzAqYlGpJt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2024

