New Delhi: Following the appeal made by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the farmers have have postponed their agitation till October 30 subject to a review meeting with the Chief Minister before the date. Randhawa also assured that some pending issues would be resolved soon and a meeting with the Chief Minister would also materialise as soon as possible.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Farmer Protesting at Singhu Border Dies, Heart Attack Suspected

The Deputy Chief Minister had held detailed deliberations with the farmers on Wednesday during which he had reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to safeguard the interests of the farmers. Also Read - Our 'Bharat Bandh' Successful, Claims Rakesh Tikat; Traffic Snarls Choke Delhi-NCR Borders

Farmers have agreed to the request of Dy CM Randhawa and have postponed their agitation till Oct 30 subject to a review meeting with Cm before the date. Deputy CM assured that some pending issues would be resolved soon: Punjab Information & Publicity Department — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Protesters Block Railway Tracks, Several Trains Cancelled | Full List

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said the ongoing protest against the three Central agriculture laws will end only with a mutual understanding with the government and not by the intervention of the court, according to a release.

On Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, observed a national shutdown to mark one year since President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three controversial laws and 10 months since thousands of farmers set up camp at Delhi’s border points to voice their protest.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the ‘mandi’ and the MSP (minimum support price) procurement systems and leave cultivators at the mercy of big corporates. The government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers’ income.