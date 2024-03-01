Home

News

Farmers’ Protest: ‘Delhi Chalo’ Call Stands Till Demands Met, Leaders To Decide Next Move On March 3

Farmers’ Protest: ‘Delhi Chalo’ Call Stands Till Demands Met, Leaders To Decide Next Move On March 3

Farmer leaders on Friday stated that the 'Delhi Chalo' call will stand till their demands are met and the next course of action of their agitation will be announced on March 3 after a prayer meeting for slain farmer Shubhkaran Singh.

Farmer leaders address the media during their ongoing protest, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Friday, March 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Farmer Protest: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation will continue until all demands set forth by the protesting farmers are met by the government, the farmer leaders asserted on Friday, adding that the next course of action of their protest will be announced on March 3 after a prayer meeting for Shubhkaran Singh– a 21-year-old farmer who died during clashes with Haryana security personnel in Khanauri last month.

Trending Now

Talking to reporters at the Shambhu border, farmer leaders Manjeet Singh Rai and Jaswinder Singh Longowal said the next announcement will be made after the final prayers at Shubhkaran Singh’s native village Balloh in Bathinda district.

You may like to read

The leaders said the existing ‘morchas’ of farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders will be strengthened and farmers will also hold a sit-in protest in Dabwali in support of their demands.

‘Delhi Chalo’ call stands

Longowal asserted that the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call still stands and will continue to stand till the farmers’ demands are met. He also hit out at the Centre and the Haryana government for using “oppressive methods” against farmers holding a peaceful protest.

“It is not just the question of using teargas or mild lathi-charge… we have seen them use toxic gases and everyone knows how we lost Shubhkaran,” Longowal said.

“In a democracy, is it justified that bullets are fired… Our agitation will continue. It will head to victory. At the same time, one thing is clear, we have to save our children from bullets,” the farmer leader said.

Agitation will continue till demands met

Earlier in the day, another farmer leader, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said the government was not paying attention to farmers’ demands as the ruling party’s sole focus was on winning the Lok Sabha elections ahead.

The government should give a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and meet other demands of protesting farmers, he added.

“Rather than paying attention to farmers, they are focused on how to win the elections,” Pandher said, asserting that the farmers’ agitation will continue till their demands are met.

Pandher said a meeting to pay tributes to Shubhkaran Singh will be held by the SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at Balloh on March 3. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will attend it in large numbers, he added.

The farmer leaders had earlier said they would not end their agitation until their demands were met, indicating that their stir might continue even if the Model Code of Conduct for the elections comes into force.

Failed talks

Previously, the farmer leaders rejected the BJP-led Centre’s proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in favour of the farmers.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers had proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

Farmers Protest

Thousands of farmers are camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and farm debt waiver.

The Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands.

The march was put on hold for two days after Shubhkaran Singh was killed on February 21. Two days later, the farmer leaders said the protesters would continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu on Punjab’s border with Haryana till February 29.

Shubhkaran’s body was taken to Balloh for his last rites on Thursday.

The farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands are staying put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.