Farmers Protest: ‘Delhi Chalo’ March Suspended Till February 29
Addressing a press conference at the Khanauri border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the next stage of their protest will decided after February 29.
Farmers Protest: The protesting farmers have decided to suspend their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march till February 29. Farmers’ body, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the agitation, announced that the next course of action will be decided on February 29.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.