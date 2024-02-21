‘Modi Govt Has Done So Much’: BJP Appeals Farmers For Peaceful Solution, Proposes 5th Round Of Talks

Home

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the progress of farmers is a priority for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which has done "so much" for them.

Farmers gather at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as the ' Delhi Chalo protest march resumes. (ANI Photo)

Farmers Protest: The BJP on Wednesday asserted that the government is open for dialogue as it urged the protesting farmers to “peacefully” arrive at a solution. Addressing a presser at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Modi government has done “so much work” for farmers and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has once again proposed a fifth round of talks with the farmers’ leaders.

“Today also, Arjun Munda has promised a discussion (with the protesting farmers). Any solution (to their issues) will come out from dialogue and discussions. The government is open to discussions with the farmers,” Prasad said.

“We appeal that the solution should come out peacefully,” he added.

Modi govt has done ‘so much’

The BJP veteran asserted that the progress of farmers is a priority for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which has done “so much” for them.

“Our government has done so much work for farmers. Farmers’ progress is our priority and would continue to remain so,” said the former Union minister said.

Prasad said the BJP is “sensitive” towards the farmers’ issues and the Modi government is committed to ensuring their welfare and progress.

“The party is very sensitive towards the farmers’ issues. Ministers are talking to them. Several rounds of talks have taken place. Let this continue,” he said, adding, “The Modi government’s commitment towards the farmers’ progress is very clear.”

In the fourth rounds of talks with the protesting farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would purchase pulses, maize and cotton crops at the MSP for five years after entering into a contract with farmers.

“But they rejected it. Why? It is a surprise,” Prasad said while reiterating that “we believe that the talks should continue”.

Munda invites farmers for another round of talks

Earlier today, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda invited the protesting farmers for a fifth round of discussions on all the issues flagged by them, including the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The minister also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and engage in a dialogue to find a solution to their issues.

“We are ready to discuss all the issues, be it MSP or crop diversification. We can find a solution only through dialogue. I have invited them for a discussion and appealed to them to maintain peace and find a solution that is good for everyone,” Munda told reporters.

Farmers’ protest

Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana said on Wednesday that they would resume their “Delhi Chalo” march.

A legal guarantee on the MSP for all crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers and farm loan waiver are some of the key demands of the protesting farmers.

(With PTI inputs)

