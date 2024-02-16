Home

News

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas, Stones Fly As Chaos Reigns At Shambhu Border; Talks With Centre On Sunday

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas, Stones Fly As Chaos Reigns At Shambhu Border; Talks With Centre On Sunday

On the fourth day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, called by farmers' unions, the agitators clashed with the Haryana police on the Shambhu border as they attempted to move towards Delhi.

Tear gas being fired upon the protesting farmers at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Farmers Protest: The Shambhu border near Ambala resembled a warzone as protesting farmers smashed barricades and hurled stones at the Haryana Police who responded with tear smoke shells and rubber bullets to disperse the agitators who are camped at border and attempting to march into national capital Delhi to press the government to accept their demands.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Visuals shared on social media by the Haryana Police showed protesters hurling rocks at the security personnel and attempting to march towards the barricades. However, the farmers were stopped in their tracks by the police personnel who used anti-riot measures, including tear gas shells, to force them back.

The chaos erupted a day after talks between Union ministers and farmer leaders remained inconclusive. A fresh round of talks between the two parties are scheduled to be held on Sunday.

On the fourth day of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, called by farmers’ unions, the agitators clashed with the police on the Shambhu border as they attempted to move towards Delhi.

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march has been called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

‘Ruckus’ can’t be allowed

In a series of videos shared by the Haryana Police on their X handle, the protesting farmers can be seen hurling stones in an alleged bid to “provoke” the cops manning the Shambhu border.

Taking to X, the Haryana Police asserted that “ruckus” cannot be allowed under the guise of the farmers’ movement. They said that 25 security personnel — 18 of Haryana Police and seven paramilitary force jawans — were injured in these clashes.

In one of the videos, many young protesters with faces covered could be seen hurling stones at the security personnel. In another video, protesters could be seen collecting stones to throw at the security personnel.

Farmer leaders decry police action

Meanwhile, farmer leaders spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call claimed that the Haryana security personnel used “force” against protesters by hurling tear gas shells and firing rubber bullets at them, leaving many injured.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher accused the Centre of trying to “suppress” the voices of the protesters, claiming social media accounts of farmers and YouTubers have been suspended.

The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points since then.

Protester dies of heart attack

On the fourth day of the protest, a 63-year-old farmer, who was among the protesters at the Shambhu border, died of a heart attack on Friday.

According to officials, Gian Singh, from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab’s Rajpura. From there, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where doctors declared him brought dead.

Govt ‘suppressing’ farmers’ voice

Talking to reporters on Friday, Pandher said that during the meeting with Union ministers a day ago, “we raised the issue of the suspension of Internet and Twitter (now X) handles of farmer leaders”.

Also alleging that the government has suspended the accounts of around 70 YouTubers who were showing the farmers’ protest, he said it appears “the government wants to suppress our voice.”

Pandher said that during the talks, they raised the issue of the use of “force” against farmers by the paramilitary personnel who fired tear gas shells at the protesters. He claimed that around 70 farmers have sustained serious injuries.

He said the talks with the Union ministers were held in a positive atmosphere and various demands of the protesters, including a law on MSP and debt waiver, were discussed.

The government said they wanted to continue talks, Pandher said, adding that their ‘Delhi Chalo’ call still stands and the protesters were staying put at the Punjab-Haryana border so that a solution emerges through talks.

On Thursday, Pandher said during the meeting with ministers they raised the issue of tear gas shelling by the paramilitary forces on farmers at the Shambhu and Khanuri border points. He said they showed the shells to the ministers during the meeting.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal demanded the release of farmers who were either arrested or detained by the Haryana police.

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at Thursday’s meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also joined the meeting.

After the five-hour-long talks on Thursday night, Munda said, “We will find a solution by sitting together.”

‘Bharat Bandh’

Meanwhile, farmers owing allegiance to different factions held demonstrations at several places in Punjab and Haryana in response to a call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ by a farmers’ body, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Though there was a partial response to the bandh in Haryana, markets and commercial establishments at several places in Punjab remained shut. Protesters blocked national highways in Punjab’s Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Jalandhar. They also laid siege to several toll plazas in both the states.

In Haryana’s Hisar, bus services of the state roadways remained paralysed as the Haryana Roadways staff supported the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’. Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union also supported the bandh call while private operators did not ply buses.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.