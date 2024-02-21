Home

Farmers Protest: ‘Will Barricade Villages, Put Nails On Road’; Rakesh Tikait Says Won’t Allow Politicians To Enter If Delhi March Barred

Rakesh Tikait warned that if the government does not allow farmers to go to the capital city, the farmers also will not let them enter their villages during elections.

Farmer leader and National spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait during a BKU protest at the DM office, in Meerut, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Farmers Protest: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait Wednesday warned that they (farmers) will barricade their villages and put nails on the road to stop politicians or government officials from entering their hamlets during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the proposed Delhi Chalo’ march is barred and the farmers are not allowed to enter the national capital to press for their demands.

“Putting nails on the road is not justified. If they put nails on our way, we will also do the same in our villages. We also have to do barricading of our villages. If they are not allowing us to reach Delhi, we will not let them enter our villages,” Tikait, the National Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, told reporters after farmers marching towards the collectors office in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut were halted by authorities.

‘Won’t let them enter’

Asked about obstacles, such as iron nails, being put on roads to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi, Tikait warned that if the government does not allow farmers to go to the capital city, the farmers also will not let them enter their villages during elections.

Earlier today, Farmers in Meerut took out a tractor march to reach the collectorate to press for their demand for minimum support price for crops and withdrawal of criminal cases against some farmers who took part in the 2020-21 farmers’ protest at Delhi borders.

BKU’s district head Anurag Chaudhary said that barricades were put in three places to stop farmers, but they still reached the collectorate.

In Baghpat also, farmers took out tractor rallies and reached district headquarters at SKM’s call.

District BKU President Pratap Gurjar said that if their demands are not met, they will go for an indefinite sit-in and announce support to farmers of Punjab.

Authorities had set up barriers at several places to prevent farmers from reaching the collector’s office, but they were removed by the agitators.

SKM to decide future course

Rakesh Tikait attacked the Centre alleging that the BJP-led government is only for industrialists. “If it were a farmers’ government, a law guaranteeing MSP would have come into force.”

The farmer leader said that on Thursday a meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) would be held to deliberate on the future course of the farmers’ agitation.

“This movement will continue, a solution can be found only through dialogue. SKM will meet tomorrow and decide what to do,” said Tikait.

BJP appeals for ‘peaceful’ solution

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that the government is open for dialogue as it urged the protesting farmers to “peacefully” arrive at a solution.

Addressing a presser at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Modi government has done “so much work” for farmers and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has once again proposed a fifth round of talks with the farmers’ leaders.

“Today also, Arjun Munda has promised a discussion (with the protesting farmers). Any solution (to their issues) will come out from dialogue and discussions. The government is open to discussions with the farmers,” Prasad said.

“We appeal that the solution should come out peacefully,” he added.

