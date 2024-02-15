Home

BREAKING NEWS: Farooq Abdullah’s NC To Fight Lok Sabha Polls Alone

Breaking News: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister-led National Conference has decided to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone, dealing another blow to the INDIA bloc. Abdullah said the NC would fight the polls on its own merit and won’t align with any political parties or faction.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

