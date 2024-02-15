By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING NEWS: Farooq Abdullah’s NC To Fight Lok Sabha Polls Alone
Breaking News: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister-led National Conference has decided to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone, dealing another blow to the INDIA bloc. Abdullah said the NC would fight the polls on its own merit and won’t align with any political parties or faction.
This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.
