New Delhi: National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suraiya and daughter Safiya were released on bail Wednesday night, a day after they led a group of women in a protest against the abrogation of Article 370, in Srinagar, and were detained.

According to reports, the two, along with the other protesters, were freed after they signed a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and surety of Rs 40,000 each that they would maintain peace and not create disturbance of any kind. The group, which was lodged inside the Srinagar Central Jail, was released after a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court granted them bail.

Tuesday’s protest was the first visible protest to have taken place in the Valley in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir losing its special status as well as statehood, as a part of the Centre’s August 5 announcement. Wearing black bands and holding placards against the government’s move, the protesters were not allowed to the assembly by the police, who asked them to disperse peacefully.

However, they refused to do so and were detained and later, arrested.

Farooq Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, has been under house arrest since the day of the government’s abrogation move and was last month booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Earlier this month, he made his first public appearance when a delegation of his party leaders met him at his residence, where he has been kept under detention.

His son Omar and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti are two other Chief Ministers who were put under house arrest post the government’s Article 370 move.