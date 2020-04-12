New Delhi: Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son has found the best way to deal with the ongoing lockdown. The father-son duo are turning self isolation into family bonding by creating ‘beautiful’ memories and learning new skills. Also Read - One Hand Sanitizer Bottle Can't Cost More Than Rs 100, Tweets Ram Vilas Paswan

Chirag Paswan has shared a video on microblogging site Twitter in which can be seen trimming of his father's beard with an electric trimmer. "Tough times but see lockdown also has a brighter sides. Never knew had these skills too! Let's fight COVID-19 and create beautiful memories too! #StayHomeStaySafe", the LJP president wrote along with the video.

Watch it here:

Tough times but see #lockdown also has a brighter sides. Never knew had these skills too ! Let’s fight #Corona19 and create beautiful memories too ! #StayHomeStaySafe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j8IPHxB1Sa — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@ichiragpaswan) April 12, 2020

The video clip has garnered around 11.6k views. Besides, his followers have also showered praise in the comment section.

Notably, India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports have claimed that the ongoing restrictions will continue till the end of this month after nearly all the chief ministers of states and UTs requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do so. The pandemic has claimed lives of 273 people and infected nearly 8,500 persons so far.