‘Feeling Blessed’: PM Modi After Getting Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to take place on January 22.

New Delhi: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to take place on January 22. PM Modi took to X (formally Twitter) and said he is feeling blessed and it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this historic occasion in his lifetime.

“Jai Siyaram! Today is full of emotions for me,” the prime minister said, posting about the invitation to him. He posted a picture of functionaries of the trust, which is presiding over the temple’s construction at the place where devotees believe Lord Ram was born, extending him an invitation.

जय सियाराम! आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है। मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said on Tuesday that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, and asked people to organise programmes at temples across the country to celebrate the occasion.

PM Raising Ram Mandir For Electoral Gains, Scared of Caste Census: Congress

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the BJP of raising the Ram Mandir issue just ahead of elections to five states and next year’s Lok Sabha polls for electoral gains.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “scared” of opposition parties’ push for caste census since it might hit the BJP’s plan to bring about a divide based on religion before next year’s general elections.

“Ram Mandir has no connection with politics. Indians have been worshipping Ram for thousands of years. Suddenly, Modi has become a Ram bhakt and is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion,” the Berhampore MP told reporters in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

“Opposition parties’ demand for caste census has hurt the BJP because it may cause some hindrances to the party’s electoral plans. That is why a scared Modi is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country saying caste census will be dangerous for India,” Chowdhury said.

The West Bengal PCC chief was reacting to Modi’s remark at a Dussehra event in New Delhi on Tuesday that the Ram temple will be inaugurated in January. At the function, Modi called upon people to root out distortions like casteism and regionalism in society, saying the Dussehra festival should mark the triumph of patriotism over every evil in the country.

Modi said it is everyone’s good fortune that they are witness to a grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya after waiting for centuries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.