New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a woman passenger was on Tuesday threatened by an IndiGo pilot with jail after she asked for a wheelchair for her mother in the plane at Bengaluru airport. The female passenger later took to Twitter to express her plight in the flight to which Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the airline has ‘off-rostered’ the pilot for his conduct.

Named Supriya Unni Nair, the female passenger alleged that she asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night but the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with the jail.

“I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot’s behaviour with her & her 75 year old mother in need of wheelchair assistance,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter,

He further informed that the airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry.

In response to the whole incident, the IndiGo stated that the issue is under internal review and necessary action will be taken against the pilot.

Detailing the whole episode on Twitter, the female passenger said when the Chennai-Bengaluru flight landed at the airport at 9.15 PM on Monday, she asked the flight crew to provide a wheelchair for her mother.

She alleged that the cabin crew said that they do not have access to the wheelchair. Showing the ticket where it was mentioned that she has availed wheelchair services, she alleged that the pilot started yelling at her for annoying him and the plane’s crew.

An independent journalist, the female passenger alleged that the pilot threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.

“I’ll get my CEO to make sure you spend a night in jail, ‘we’ will teach you some manners,” the pilot told Nair. She further alleged that the pilot said she has paid ‘piddly’ Rs 2,000 and she does not own the aircraft. “I will make sure you are barred from the skies,” the pilot said, according to Nair.

She said that the pilot also threatened her of dire consequences if she wrote about this episode on social media.

On the other hand, the IndiGo in a statement said it is very cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is its constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to its passengers.

“Our customer relations team has been in touch with the customer to ensure that her concern is understood well, and to help avoid any such experiences in the future,” the airline later explained.

(With inputs from PTI)