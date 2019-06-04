Are you bored of the same old breakfast items? You have got to try out some new recipes. It is the first and the most important meal of the day and hence you need to make sure that is nutritious and energy-giving. These low-carb breakfast recipes by celebrity Pilates trainer and nutritionist Radhika Karle will offer a perfect start to the day.

Healthy falafel

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked chickpeas

½ cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic chopped

½ cup parsley chopped

½ cup coriander leaves chopped

½ cup spinach leaves chopped

1 tsp red chilli flakes

Salt to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

For the Tahini sauce

¼ cup Tahini paste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic minced

3 tbsp lukewarm water

1/4 tsp salt to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper, grease or spray with oil (set aside)

Place chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley, coriander, spinach, cumin, red chilli flakes and salt in a mixer and mix until well blended.

Transfer mixer to a large bowl and form into a large ball.

Take pieces and shape into golf-size balls and then flatten to 1/2 inch thickness.

Place patties on a baking sheet, brush with oil.

Bake for 25-30 minutes in a preheated oven, turning halfway or when golden brown.

Combine Tahini, lemon juice, garlic, water, allspice and salt in a bowl stirring to form a thick cream sauce.

Refrigerate sauce until ready to serve.

To serve

Slice the pita bread into two horizontally.

Apply Tahini sauce and place 2 pieces falafel in each half. Add freshly sliced cucumber, tomatoes, and onions. Serve immediately.

Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

½ cup sliced strawberries

½ cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp cocoa powder

½ tsp vanilla essence

1 ripe mashed banana

1 tsp ground flax seeds

¼ cup milk

1 tsp oil

Salt to taste

½ tbsp honey

Method:

Mash the banana with a fork.

Stir in the wheat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, ground flaxseeds, and salt.

Add the vanilla essence.

Slowly add the milk while stirring continuously until the ingredients are well blended and the batter has a thick consistency.

Let it sit for 5-10 minutes.

Heat a non-stick pan and coat it with 1 tsp oil.

Pour a spoonful of batter onto the hot pan and spread it evenly to the size and thickness desired.

Cook it on a slow flame until bubbles start to form on top.

Flip over and cook till golden brown from below.

Serve it warm, topped with sliced strawberries or whole berries and honey.