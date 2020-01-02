New Delhi: In less than 20 days time, another major fire broke out at cycle factory in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Thursday. As per updates, 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the razing fire under control. More details in the matter are awaited.

Punjab: Fire breaks out at a cycle factory in Ludhiana. Ten fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/dwzsFeFVQm — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

Prior to this, another massive fire had broken out in a cycle manufacturing company’s godown in Ludhiana on December 13 last year. As per updates, the fire broke out while the painting of cycles was being carried out in the company. However, the fire was doused soon after the fire tenders reached the spot and brought it under control.

In August last year also, another fire had broken out in a cycle market area in the same city. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, No injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.