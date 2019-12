New Delhi: At a time when the nation is gearing up for celebrations for the New year, fire on Monday evening broke out at Prime Minister’s Nerandra Modi’s residence in Delhi’s Lok Kalyan Marg.

As per updates, a minor fire broke out around 7:25 PM. However, it is not clear which part of the building has caught fire. Media reports suggest that an ambulance has also been called in at PM’s residence. The reason for the fire has not yet been ascertained.