Home

News

Fire Breaks Out In Visakhapatnam Hospital’s Operation Theatre, Patients Evacuated Safely

Fire Breaks Out In Visakhapatnam Hospital’s Operation Theatre, Patients Evacuated Safely

A Ravi Shankar, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, said the fire started in an operation theatre around 11 am but no procedure was underway at the time.

Representational image

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in the operation theatre of

a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning. Soon after the incident, teams of

firefighters and the police were rushed to the spot. The police commissioner said all the patients have been successfully evacuated. Most of the patients have been shifted to King George Hospital.

Trending Now

A Ravi Shankar, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, said the fire started in an operation theatre around 11 am but no procedure was underway at the time.

You may like to read

“All 57 patients have been shifted out of the hospital and so have the doctors, nurses and other staff members who were present at the time. Some of them have ingested smoke and a short circuit or a nitrous oxide leak is suspected to be the cause of the blaze,” NDTV reported quoting Shankar.

The fire broke out at Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam’s Jagadamba Junction and visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing from the building and covering at least three floors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.