New Delhi: A petition by 50 licensed traders challenging the decision of complete ban imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on the storage and sale of any kind of firecrackers during Diwali within the national capital has been withdrawn from the Delhi High Court. “Since Diwali is just three days away, petitioners should be allowed to withdraw the petition reserving the rights to challenge the validity of the orders later”, a single bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.Also Read - Third Wave Knocking At The Door? Crowded Markets, Low Jab Count Among Major Concern for Centre

As per the reports of LIVE Law, the Bench also observed that it would be appropriate for the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court seeking clarification in the matter. During arguments, the court said, “If someone from a locality with excellent air quality come here in Delhi and you (petitioner) sell it to them, that will also be a clear violation of the orders. Petitioner should move the Supreme Court seeking clarification in the matter.” Also Read - This Festive Season, Get That Perfect Diwali Glow With Shahnaz Husain Approved DIY Face Packs

Delhi | A petition by 50 licensed firecrackers traders challenging the decision of complete ban imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on storage & sale of any kind of firecrackers within the national capital during Diwali is withdrawn from the Delhi High Court — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

Also Read - This Dhanteras Buy Gold Coin at Just Re 1. Here's How

“Have you seen the interview of Director of AIIMS yesterday? He says probably the surge has started now and we have to be very careful. After a gap of 36 days, the cases escalated. If you want to ship it outside Delhi and somewhere where it is not banned by SC or NGT, that’s the stand of the Delhi Government,” LIVE Law quoted the court.

In view of these observations, Advocate Rohini Musa appearing for the petitioners sought permission to withdraw the petitions, filed by Jai Kishan and others who are permanent license holders for the storage and sale of firecrackers in the region of the Delhi NCR.