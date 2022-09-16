First Visuals of Cheetahs Being Transported From Namibia to India Emerges

New Delhi: Eight cheetahs will be brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in what is being seen as India’s biggest intercontinental translocation program. Meanwhile, DD News has tweeted a video in which a cheetah can be seen inside a predator-proof fenced enclosure. Cheetahs are being brought into the country from Namibia through a specially chartered cargo plane Boeing 747 which will land in India on Sept 17, Saturday. The Asiatic cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 after Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo shot the last offspring of the species in 1947.Also Read - First Look Of African Cheetahs That Will Be Brought To India On PM Modi's Birthday | WATCH VIDEO

Cheetah Project Chief and Member Secretary National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) SP Yadav said the Prime Minister will release two cheetahs from enclosure number one and after that about 70 meters away, which is the second enclosure PM will release another cheetah. The remaining Cheetahs will be released in their respective quarantine areas made for them.

Under the ambitious project of the Indian government-Project Cheetah- the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetah is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures ‘Project Tiger’ which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

In continuation of this, the reintroduction of Cheetah which we have lost recently is one step ahead and a milestone in the history of wildlife conservation in India.

(With agency inputs)