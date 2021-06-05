New Delhi: With 1,20,529 new Covid infections in last 24 hours, India on Saturday recorded lowest daily COVID-19 cases since April 7, when the country had logged 1,26,789 cases. On June 1, India had reported 1,27,510 cases, lowest since April 8. The fatalities, however, witnessed a spike, crossing 3,000 mark once again after recording over 2,000 deaths in the last two days. As per the government’s data, a total of 3,380 more people succumbed to the virus, which took the total toll to 3,44,082. India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,86,94,879 with 15,55,248 active cases. Also Read - Vaccination For Children in India Being Continuously Examined: Dr VK Paul

Over the last few days, India's fresh cases have maintained over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained about the 3 thousand mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

A total of 1,97,894 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,67,95,549 till date.

In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 85,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths — the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

Nearly 22,78,60,317 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,50,080 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research, 36,11,74,142 samples have been tested up to June 4 for Covid-19. Of these 20,84,421 samples were tested on Friday.

Since the cases are dropping, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has said that lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in the state from June 7. “Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed on the basis of COVID positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in Maharashtra,” stated Maharashtra Govt in order regarding lockdown relaxation The order will be implemented from Monday.

Amid request of indemnity by domestic vaccine manufacturers, the Central government said that the issue of giving legal protection to Indian companies “is under watch” and no decision has been taken yet.

(With agency inputs)