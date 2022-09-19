Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Planning to buy a smartphone this Navratri? We will advise you to wait for a week as the much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 23. During the eight-day long sale, several high-end smartphones like Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 9 Pro 5G will be available at affordable prices. The e-retailer has also partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount to customers on all purchases made during the sale.Also Read - From iPhone 13 To iPhone 12, Get Older Apple iPhones At A Discounted Rates on Amazon, Flipkart | Deets Inside

Let’s take a look at deals on smartphones available under ₹20,000 that are revealed so far.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: During Big Billion Days Sale 2022, one can buy Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G at ₹19,999.

Xiaomi 11 i HyperCharge 5G. Features, Specifications

6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display

108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Li-Polymer Battery

Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G: You can get Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G at a discounted price of ₹15,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. Features, Specifications 6.43″ inch (16.3cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400×1080 pixels.

Mediatek Dimensity 800U 5G Supports Dual 5G or 4G Sim.

Powerful 2.4 ghz Octa-core Processor, Support LPDDR4x memory and latest UFS 2.1 storage.

4310 mAH Lithium Polymer Battery with 50W Flash Charging Technology.

48MP Quad Camera ( 48MP Main + 8MP wide angle macro + 2MP portrait mono lens + 2MP Macro mono lens) , 16MP Front Camera.

Memory, Storage & Sim: 8GB RAM ,128GB Internal Memory Expandable up to 256gb, Dual sim (nano+nano) dual-standby (1 Year Manufacturer Warranty for Device and 6 Months Manufacturer Warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase. Moto G82 5G: Moto G82 5G will be up for sale at a discounted price of ₹18,499 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. Moto G82 5G. Features, Specifications 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor Realme 9 Pro 5G: The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 in the upcoming Flipkart sale.

6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display

64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Li-ion Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE To Get Massive Price Cut

Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to announce festive offers on Galaxy S22+ and S22, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 as well as its entire range of Galaxy M and F series of smartphones.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with triple camera, 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and a powerful processor. Galaxy S20 FE 5G, with Snapdragon 865, comes with flagship features like 120Hz refresh rate, 30x space zoom and a 4500mAh battery with wireless charging.