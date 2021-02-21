New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over growing fuel and gas prices. Slamming the government for increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Sonia Gandhi wrote, “I fail to understand how any government can justify such thoughtless and insensitive measures directly at the cost of our people.” Also Read - BJP Gives Bengali Spin to 'Bella Ciao', Launches 'Slow-Gaan-Pishi Jao' Slogan Against TMC's 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: BMC Files Police Complaint Against 4 International Passengers For Violating Mandatory 7-day Institutional Quarantine

Also Read - BJP Youth Leader Pamela Goswami Found With Cocaine Worth Lakh of Rupees in Kolkata, Arrested