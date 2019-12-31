New Delhi: Soon after taking charge as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that his main focus will be to make the Army ready to face any kinds of threat from the neighbouring country.

In an interview to ANI, the Army Chief stated that operational readiness is not one-time things and it is an issue on which the Army needs to keep on working day after day.

“Operational readiness in the Army comes as a result of modernisation, better equipment, good tactics and strategy, good morale of men, all of that goes into maintaining high standard of readiness,” he stated.

“As you know that prior to coming here, I was also the GoC-in-C of the Army Training Command, then I had the opportunity to go to the Eastern Command, then be here as Vice Chief of three-four months before assuming the command of the Army. As a result of experience in the Army, particularly in the last couple of months, I have been able to get a very good idea of not only training part but also the operational part,” he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, helming the 1.3 million-strong force at a time India faces evolving security challenges such as cross-border terrorism and an assertive Chinese military along the border.

Serving as vice chief of the Army, Naravane succeeded General Bipin Rawat, who was also appointed as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

As Army chief, Naravane’s priorities would be to implement long-pending reforms of the Army, contain cross-border terrorism in Kashmir and bolster the operational capabilities of the force along the northern border where China has been ramping up its military infrastructure in Tibet.