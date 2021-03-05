Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary would be contesting Shibpur in the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal. The ex-cricketer took to Twitter to thank Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for showing him the way. He also added that the fight has begun for the people and with the people. He also promised that the party will look after all their workers. Also Read - Bishan Singh Bedi Health Update: 'Doing Fine' After Bypass Surgery, Ex-Cricketer Expected to be Released Soon

“A new journey begins from today. Need all your love support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram,” he tweeted. Also Read - Mamata to Contest From Nandigram, Releases List of 291 Candidates; 50 Women, 42 Muslims in TMC List

Mamata Banerjee released a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. No candidate above 80 will contest from Trinamool Congress.

Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram: TMC Chief & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/0bY1pxxlN1 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

The ex-cricketer last played in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then joined TMC in February. Tiwary would bring in the star appeal as he contests from Shibpur.

After joining the party, Tiwary had said: “BJP is playing divisive policy and Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite people together. When I play cricket, I play for the country, not on the basis of religion”.

Meanwhile, another star cricketer from Bengal Ashoke Dinda has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the election.