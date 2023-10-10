Former Israeli Intel Chief Hails ‘Modi Miracle’ For Peace Talks with Hamas; Here’s Why

“Hamas is not willing to do any negotiation… any peace. Hamas is a terror organisation (like ISIS)… they are killing women, children in a very cold way. If Modi can make this miracle we will hold our finger for him,” Major General Amos Yadlin (retd), said.

“Israel and India relations are very important. These are two nations that got out independence at the same time… have similar traditions. We are two nations that have enemies at the border… you have Pakistan, China, and we have the terrorists from Gaza, Hezbollah, and Iran and Syria.”

“There is a lot of the same political background, and Israel is helping India a lot. We are giving weapons that you used to get from Russia. We welcome any attempt by your PM to mediate…” the major also said.

About Israel-Palestinian Conflict

The ongoing armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has resulted in the death of hundreds of people while even more have been wounded and rendered homeless. Among the dead are citizens of several countries who came in the line of indiscriminate fire by Hamas and retaliatory fire by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, promising that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”

