Former Israeli Intel Chief Hails ‘Modi Miracle’ For Peace Talks with Hamas; Here’s Why
The former head of Israel's military intelligence, Amos Yadlin, has hailed India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for his efforts to bring about peace talks between Israel and Hamas. In an interview with NDTV, Yadlin said that Modi has a unique ability to build bridges between different sides, and that he could play a crucial role in mediating a ceasefire.
Israel-Hamas conflict: The Israel-Hamas conflict is now in its fourth day, and there looks to be no end in sight. More than 1,600 people have been killed and over 6,000 injured, making it the bloodiest conflict between the two sides in decades. Against this backdrop, there is growing talk that India could play a key role in bringing about a ceasefire. India has a long history of good relations with both Israel and the Arab world, and it is one of the few countries that is seen as a neutral actor in the conflict.
Israel’s Military Intelligence Head Talks About PM Modi
In a recent exclusive interview with NDTV, the former head of Israel’s military intelligence, Amos Yadlin, said that Israel would welcome a “Modi miracle”. He said that India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has a unique ability to build bridges between different sides, and that he could play a crucial role in mediating a ceasefire.
“Hamas is not willing to do any negotiation… any peace. Hamas is a terror organisation (like ISIS)… they are killing women, children in a very cold way. If Modi can make this miracle we will hold our finger for him,” Major General Amos Yadlin (retd), said.
“Israel and India relations are very important. These are two nations that got out independence at the same time… have similar traditions. We are two nations that have enemies at the border… you have Pakistan, China, and we have the terrorists from Gaza, Hezbollah, and Iran and Syria.”
“There is a lot of the same political background, and Israel is helping India a lot. We are giving weapons that you used to get from Russia. We welcome any attempt by your PM to mediate…” the major also said.
About Israel-Palestinian Conflict
The ongoing armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has resulted in the death of hundreds of people while even more have been wounded and rendered homeless. Among the dead are citizens of several countries who came in the line of indiscriminate fire by Hamas and retaliatory fire by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces.
“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”
“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, promising that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”
(With inputs from agencies)
